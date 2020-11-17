St. Paul mayor outlines plans for emergency response changes

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Tuesday outlined plans for a group meant to help the city improve its emergency response.

About 40 people will serve on a public safety commission that will focus on non-police responses to 911 calls, which law enforcement currently designates as route. The group will consider community involvement in those responses as well as the creation of city-staffed office to coordinate the plan.

The mayor is asking that recommendations be presented to city officials in May.

“Now more than ever, amid the many crises we face, re-envisioning emergency response is a critical step toward realizing safer outcomes,” Carter said.

The commission will be co-chaired by Acooa Ellis of Greater Twin Cities United Way and John Marshall of Xcel Energy.