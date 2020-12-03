Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate

The Associated Press
Minneapolis
A small plane is seen on an interstate.
A single-engine plane is seen after making an emergency landing on northbound Interstate 35W, just north of County Road E2, in Arden Hills, Minn., late Wednesday.
Jeff Wheeler | Star Tribune via AP

A small plane crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate Wednesday night, with no injuries reported, authorities said.

The single-engine Bellanca Viking plane temporarily closed part of Interstate 35W in Arden Hills, officials said.

Two people were on board, KMSP-TV reported. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.

