Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate
A small plane crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate Wednesday night, with no injuries reported, authorities said.
The single-engine Bellanca Viking plane temporarily closed part of Interstate 35W in Arden Hills, officials said.
Two people were on board, KMSP-TV reported. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.
