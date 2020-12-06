With MLS Cup title-game berth on the line, Loons face defending champ Seattle

Minnesota United will again be the underdogs as they head into the MLS Western Conference final at Seattle on Monday night — and the Loons are embracing it.

“I think it was the bookies and everybody, I think, when we got to the last eight teams (that said) we were the outsiders of all the tournament. Maybe that’s changed a wee bit, but I guarantee you, we’re going to be the underdogs again," Loons coach Adrian Heath said ahead of the match against the defending MLS Cup champions. "So, hey, let’s go and enjoy that. Let’s go and enjoy the game. Let’s go and try and win it, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The winner of Monday's game will advance to face the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup title game next Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Loons shocked Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night in Kansas City. Kevin Molino scored a pair of goals, while Emanuel Reynoso had three assists for the second straight game.

Bakaye Dibassy (right) of Minnesota United is congratulated by Jan Gregus after scoring during the first half of an MLS playoff game against Sporting Kansas City on Dec. 3 in Kansas City, Kan. Jamie Squire | Getty Images

The Loons have won the past three games by 3-0 scorelines — but they have yet to beat Seattle since joining MLS in 2017. They're 0-5-1 against the Sounders, with the only draw coming in May 2019.

There's a lot more on the line this time around, as the teams compete for a berth in the MLS Cup finals.

“I know the boys are fired up," defender Michael Boxall told the Pioneer Press, "and a certain Cuban who is really excited for this one.”

That would be Osvaldo "Ozzie" Alonso, who spent 10 seasons with Seattle before joining the Loons in 2019.

The Sounders have played for the conference title in four of the last five seasons. Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said he is well aware that the Sounders are considered favorites.

“There’s always pressure. We’re not silly enough to read those quotes from different pundits, different experts, and then take our eye off the prize and forget about our friend Ozzie, forget about Molino, forget about all the guys that they do have on the field, and think, ‘OK, we’re already in MLS Cup,'" he said. "That’s a bunch of bull.”

Raul Ruidiaz had 12 goals for the Sounders this season and Nicolas Lodeiro had 10 assists.