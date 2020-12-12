Brooklyn Park police officer wounded in exchange of gunfire

A Brooklyn Park police officer was wounded late Friday in an exchange of gunfire with a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The adult male suspect also suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Authorities said the injuries to both the officer and the suspect are not life-threatening.

Police in the Twin Cities suburb said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue North, as officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance "involving a male who had an order for protection against him."

"Officers initiated contact with the suspect who was parked at the caller’s home. The suspect and two officers exchanged gunfire. One officer was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot," Brooklyn Park police said in a news release.

The man was apprehended after a search involving numerous law enforcement agencies. He was found to have a gunshot wound.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.