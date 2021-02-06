Authorities say missing Minneapolis toddler has been found safe

Authorities say a toddler who was in the back seat of an SUV when it was stolen Saturday in Minneapolis has been found safe.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled an Amber Alert just before 3 p.m., saying 1-year-old Da'Merion Ni'Mer White “has been located safe. Thank you to all who helped search.” The BCA said the toddler was found in Brooklyn Center.



Da'Merion was in the back seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen just after 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of Humboldt Avenue North. An Amber Alert was issued just before 2 p.m.

Minneapolis police said they assigned all available officers to the search, and called in help from other agencies. They had asked the public to look around their neighborhoods for the stolen SUV, fearing the suspect had ditched the vehicle with the toddler inside in subzero conditions.

