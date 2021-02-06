Minneapolis police looking for vehicle stolen with 1-year-old child in back seat
Updated: 1:55 p.m.
Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler after an SUV was stolen with the boy inside.
Authorities say 1-year-old Da'Merion Ni'Mer White was in the back seat of a white 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen just after 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of Humboldt Avenue North.
The Minnesota license plates are CRY 661.
An Amber Alert was issued just before 2 p.m. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Da'Merion Ni'Mer was last seen wearing a red and blue hat, black jacket, camo pants and black boots.
Authorities said they don't have information on a suspect, or the direction of travel of the stolen vehicle.
"All resources possible have been assigned to this," Minneapolis police reported just after 1 p.m.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.
Check back for updates.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.