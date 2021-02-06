Minneapolis police looking for vehicle stolen with 1-year-old child in back seat

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler after an SUV was stolen with the boy inside.

Authorities say 1-year-old Da'Merion Ni'Mer White was in the back seat of a white 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen just after 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the 4200 block of Humboldt Avenue North.

The Minnesota license plates are CRY 661.

An Amber Alert was issued just before 2 p.m. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Da'Merion Ni'Mer was last seen wearing a red and blue hat, black jacket, camo pants and black boots.

Authorities said they don't have information on a suspect, or the direction of travel of the stolen vehicle.

"All resources possible have been assigned to this," Minneapolis police reported just after 1 p.m.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

