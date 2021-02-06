Police in Minnesota cities issue alert about spike in drug overdoses

Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Roseville issued an alert Saturday about a "sharp spike in overdoses and related deaths."

Rochester police sent out a warning on Friday about recent fatal drug overdoses in that city.

Authorities in both cities said the source may be pills that contain the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Saturday's alert from the Roseville Police Department said a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old had died from overdoses in separate incidents in the past 24 hours. Police also reported using naloxone twice in the past two days to revive people who had overdosed.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, can reverse an opioid overdose.

The spike in overdoses may be due "to a pill known as 'Perc 30,' a potent narcotic mixed with fentanyl," Roseville police reported, and they're working with county and state agencies to locate those responsible for circulating the pills. They said they're using an overdose mapping program to monitor the situation.

In Rochester, police are investigating the apparent overdose deaths of two men, ages 18 and 22, in the past week. They said pills seized in a drug bust in January had the appearance of oxycodone but may in fact contain fentanyl.

Authorities also issued a reminder that Minnesota law protects people from criminal charges if they act in good faith to get medical help for someone experiencing an overdose.