How cold? Wind chills in 50s below zero in northern Minnesota on Sunday morning
Temperatures dropped into the 30s below zero in parts of northern Minnesota on Sunday morning — not counting the wind.
Wind chills dropped into the 50s below zero in some locations, as an arctic blast settles across the region. The frigid, below-average temperatures are forecast to remain in place for the coming week.
Here are some of the cold-weather reports relayed Sunday morning by National Weather Service offices serving Minnesota.
Find more details on the forecast on the Updraft blog.
Low temperatures (air temperatures)
35 below zero - Cotton
32 below zero - Kabetogama, Birchdale
31 below zero - Waskish
30 below zero - Park Rapids, Babbitt, Margie
29 below zero - Northome, Orr, International Falls, Effie
28 below zero - Baudette, Deer River
27 below zero - Bemidji, Fosston, Crane Lake, Cook, Pine River
26 below zero - Hibbing, Cloquet, Grand Marais airport, Grand Rapids, Longville, Walker, Hinckley, Princeton, Saginaw, Sea Gull Lake, Skibo
25 below zero - Thief River Falls, Milaca, Hill City, Sandstone, Buffalo
24 below zero - Duluth airport, McGregor, Cambridge, Owatonna, Detroit Lakes, Wadena
23 below zero - Brainerd, Breezy Point, Forest Lake, Zumbrota
22 below zero - Red Wing, Dodge Center, Rush City, Glenwood, Faribault, Grand Marais, Canton, Crookston
21 below zero - Camp Ripley, Alexandria, Esko, Preston, St. Charles, Kasson, Dexter, Stewartville
20 below zero - Rochester, New Ulm, Windom, Mora, Staples, Benson, Lakeville, Maple Lake, Hayfield, Byron, Plainview, Lake City
19 below zero - St. Cloud, Two Harbors, Sauk Centre
18 below zero - Duluth harbor, Silver Bay, Albert Lea, Appleton, Waseca, St. James, Hutchinson, Long Prairie, Glencoe, Houston
17 below zero - Mankato, Wabasha, Crystal, Fairmont, Lake Elmo, Austin
16 below zero - Redwood Falls
15 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Winona, Slayton, Jackson, Blaine, Montevideo, Olivia, Willmar
Wind chills
54 below zero - Long Point
53 below zero - French River
52 below zero - Duluth airport
51 below zero - Ash Lake, Baudette, Gatzke, Roseau
49 below zero - Hibbing, Eveleth, International Falls, Birchdale, Ely, Orr, Isabella
48 below zero - Warroad, Donaldson, Shooks, Effie
47 below zero - Cloquet, Cook, St. Vincent
46 below zero - Grand Marais airport, Northome, Thief River Falls, Fosston, Brooks
45 below zero - Detroit Lakes, Ottertail, Knife River
44 below zero - Rochester, East Grand Forks, Hermantown, Cotton, Cass Lake, Emily
43 below zero - Crane Lake, Red Lake, Kasson, Dexter
42 below zero - Bemidji, Canton
41 below zero - Hinckley, Preston, Ridgeway
40 below zero - Brainerd, Beaver Bay, Saginaw, Dodge Center
39 below zero - Kellogg, Sea Gull Lake, Staples, Dilworth
38 below zero - Hill City, Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Tenney
37 below zero - Duluth harbor, Grand Portage, Skibo
36 below zero - Moorhead, St. Charles, St. Cloud
35 below zero - Austin, Moose Lake
34 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mankato, Pine River, Two Harbors, Aitkin
33 below zero - Esko
32 below zero - Walker, Willmar, Redwood Falls
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.