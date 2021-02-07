How cold? Wind chills in 50s below zero in northern Minnesota on Sunday morning

Temperatures dropped into the 30s below zero in parts of northern Minnesota on Sunday morning — not counting the wind.

Wind chills dropped into the 50s below zero in some locations, as an arctic blast settles across the region. The frigid, below-average temperatures are forecast to remain in place for the coming week.

Here are some of the cold-weather reports relayed Sunday morning by National Weather Service offices serving Minnesota.

Low temperatures (air temperatures)

35 below zero - Cotton

32 below zero - Kabetogama, Birchdale

31 below zero - Waskish

30 below zero - Park Rapids, Babbitt, Margie

29 below zero - Northome, Orr, International Falls, Effie

28 below zero - Baudette, Deer River

27 below zero - Bemidji, Fosston, Crane Lake, Cook, Pine River

26 below zero - Hibbing, Cloquet, Grand Marais airport, Grand Rapids, Longville, Walker, Hinckley, Princeton, Saginaw, Sea Gull Lake, Skibo

25 below zero - Thief River Falls, Milaca, Hill City, Sandstone, Buffalo

24 below zero - Duluth airport, McGregor, Cambridge, Owatonna, Detroit Lakes, Wadena

23 below zero - Brainerd, Breezy Point, Forest Lake, Zumbrota

22 below zero - Red Wing, Dodge Center, Rush City, Glenwood, Faribault, Grand Marais, Canton, Crookston

21 below zero - Camp Ripley, Alexandria, Esko, Preston, St. Charles, Kasson, Dexter, Stewartville

20 below zero - Rochester, New Ulm, Windom, Mora, Staples, Benson, Lakeville, Maple Lake, Hayfield, Byron, Plainview, Lake City

19 below zero - St. Cloud, Two Harbors, Sauk Centre

18 below zero - Duluth harbor, Silver Bay, Albert Lea, Appleton, Waseca, St. James, Hutchinson, Long Prairie, Glencoe, Houston

17 below zero - Mankato, Wabasha, Crystal, Fairmont, Lake Elmo, Austin

16 below zero - Redwood Falls

15 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Winona, Slayton, Jackson, Blaine, Montevideo, Olivia, Willmar

Wind chills

54 below zero - Long Point

53 below zero - French River

52 below zero - Duluth airport

51 below zero - Ash Lake, Baudette, Gatzke, Roseau

49 below zero - Hibbing, Eveleth, International Falls, Birchdale, Ely, Orr, Isabella

48 below zero - Warroad, Donaldson, Shooks, Effie

47 below zero - Cloquet, Cook, St. Vincent

46 below zero - Grand Marais airport, Northome, Thief River Falls, Fosston, Brooks

45 below zero - Detroit Lakes, Ottertail, Knife River

44 below zero - Rochester, East Grand Forks, Hermantown, Cotton, Cass Lake, Emily

43 below zero - Crane Lake, Red Lake, Kasson, Dexter

42 below zero - Bemidji, Canton

41 below zero - Hinckley, Preston, Ridgeway

40 below zero - Brainerd, Beaver Bay, Saginaw, Dodge Center

39 below zero - Kellogg, Sea Gull Lake, Staples, Dilworth

38 below zero - Hill City, Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Tenney

37 below zero - Duluth harbor, Grand Portage, Skibo

36 below zero - Moorhead, St. Charles, St. Cloud

35 below zero - Austin, Moose Lake

34 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mankato, Pine River, Two Harbors, Aitkin

33 below zero - Esko

32 below zero - Walker, Willmar, Redwood Falls