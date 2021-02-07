Minnesota

How cold? Wind chills in 50s below zero in northern Minnesota on Sunday morning

MPR News Staff
A man wearing a black balaclava and heavy coat.
Gary Alfred's breath turns into steam in the frigid temperatures as he plays in the BEAR'ly Open ice golf event Saturday on White Bear Lake. Despite challenges from the pandemic and cold, the event raised a record amount of money for the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf, said Ken Galloway, founder of the BEAR'ly Open winter golf event.
Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Temperatures dropped into the 30s below zero in parts of northern Minnesota on Sunday morning — not counting the wind.

Wind chills dropped into the 50s below zero in some locations, as an arctic blast settles across the region. The frigid, below-average temperatures are forecast to remain in place for the coming week.

Here are some of the cold-weather reports relayed Sunday morning by National Weather Service offices serving Minnesota.

Find more details on the forecast on the Updraft blog.

Low temperatures (air temperatures)

  • 35 below zero - Cotton

  • 32 below zero - Kabetogama, Birchdale

  • 31 below zero - Waskish

  • 30 below zero - Park Rapids, Babbitt, Margie

  • 29 below zero - Northome, Orr, International Falls, Effie

  • 28 below zero - Baudette, Deer River

  • 27 below zero - Bemidji, Fosston, Crane Lake, Cook, Pine River

  • 26 below zero - Hibbing, Cloquet, Grand Marais airport, Grand Rapids, Longville, Walker, Hinckley, Princeton, Saginaw, Sea Gull Lake, Skibo

  • 25 below zero - Thief River Falls, Milaca, Hill City, Sandstone, Buffalo

  • 24 below zero - Duluth airport, McGregor, Cambridge, Owatonna, Detroit Lakes, Wadena

  • 23 below zero - Brainerd, Breezy Point, Forest Lake, Zumbrota

  • 22 below zero - Red Wing, Dodge Center, Rush City, Glenwood, Faribault, Grand Marais, Canton, Crookston

  • 21 below zero - Camp Ripley, Alexandria, Esko, Preston, St. Charles, Kasson, Dexter, Stewartville

  • 20 below zero - Rochester, New Ulm, Windom, Mora, Staples, Benson, Lakeville, Maple Lake, Hayfield, Byron, Plainview, Lake City

  • 19 below zero - St. Cloud, Two Harbors, Sauk Centre

  • 18 below zero - Duluth harbor, Silver Bay, Albert Lea, Appleton, Waseca, St. James, Hutchinson, Long Prairie, Glencoe, Houston

  • 17 below zero - Mankato, Wabasha, Crystal, Fairmont, Lake Elmo, Austin

  • 16 below zero - Redwood Falls

  • 15 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Winona, Slayton, Jackson, Blaine, Montevideo, Olivia, Willmar

Wind chills

  • 54 below zero - Long Point

  • 53 below zero - French River

  • 52 below zero - Duluth airport

  • 51 below zero - Ash Lake, Baudette, Gatzke, Roseau

  • 49 below zero - Hibbing, Eveleth, International Falls, Birchdale, Ely, Orr, Isabella

  • 48 below zero - Warroad, Donaldson, Shooks, Effie

  • 47 below zero - Cloquet, Cook, St. Vincent

  • 46 below zero - Grand Marais airport, Northome, Thief River Falls, Fosston, Brooks

  • 45 below zero - Detroit Lakes, Ottertail, Knife River

  • 44 below zero - Rochester, East Grand Forks, Hermantown, Cotton, Cass Lake, Emily

  • 43 below zero - Crane Lake, Red Lake, Kasson, Dexter

  • 42 below zero - Bemidji, Canton

  • 41 below zero - Hinckley, Preston, Ridgeway

  • 40 below zero - Brainerd, Beaver Bay, Saginaw, Dodge Center

  • 39 below zero - Kellogg, Sea Gull Lake, Staples, Dilworth

  • 38 below zero - Hill City, Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Tenney

  • 37 below zero - Duluth harbor, Grand Portage, Skibo

  • 36 below zero - Moorhead, St. Charles, St. Cloud

  • 35 below zero - Austin, Moose Lake

  • 34 below zero - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mankato, Pine River, Two Harbors, Aitkin

  • 33 below zero - Esko

  • 32 below zero - Walker, Willmar, Redwood Falls

