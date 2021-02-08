Another vehicle stolen in Twin Cities with child inside

Police say another vehicle has been stolen in the Twin Cities with a child inside.

This time it happened at a Walgreens store in St. Paul on Sunday evening. Authorities say the woman who owns the car left the vehicle idling with a 6-year-old girl inside while she shopped.

After the woman called police, officers found the car abandoned a couple blocks away and the girl was unharmed, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

In a similar incident a day earlier, a car was stolen in north Minneapolis with a 1-year-old boy inside. Hours later, a woman spotted the idling SUV with the child inside in a Brooklyn Center church parking lot.

The woman had seen an Amber Alert about the stolen vehicle and the toddler in the back seat and called police. The boy was not hurt.