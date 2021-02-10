Ramsey Co. deputies seek public's help finding boy missing in Shoreview
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a 12-year-old boy last seen Monday in Shoreview. Law enforcement says he may be in danger.
Tajiddien Abdullah (“Josiah”) was last seen on foot at a local gas station shortly after he was reported missing, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that Josiah does not have access to money or cellphone.
Josiah is about 4 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a gray jogging suit, navy blue jacket and and black shoes.
Contact the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320 if you see him or have information on his whereabouts.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.