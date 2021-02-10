Crime, Law and Justice

Ramsey Co. deputies seek public's help finding boy missing in Shoreview

MPR News Staff
St. Paul

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a 12-year-old boy last seen Monday in Shoreview. Law enforcement says he may be in danger.

A boy wearing a hoodie and a T-shirt.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance to locate Tajiddien Abdullah ("Josiah"), 12.
Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Tajiddien Abdullah (“Josiah”) was last seen on foot at a local gas station shortly after he was reported missing, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that Josiah does not have access to money or cellphone.

Josiah is about 4 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a gray jogging suit, navy blue jacket and and black shoes.

Contact the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320 if you see him or have information on his whereabouts.

