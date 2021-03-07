More than 20 cars of freight train derail in Plymouth

More than 20 cars of a freight train derailed Sunday along a rail line in Plymouth. There were no reports of injuries.

The city of Plymouth Public Safety Department reported that the derailment happened at about 1 p.m. along tracks at Northwest Boulevard, north of Schmidt Lake Road and just east of Interstate 494.

"A total of 22 train cars derailed, which contained molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber," the department reported in a news release. "The Plymouth Police and Fire departments have continually monitored the situation, and no leaks have been discovered."

The city said Canadian Pacific Railway crews are working at the scene to clear the derailed cars and repair the tracks.

"CP has been monitoring the air quality and has not obtained any unusual readings," the city reported. "A hazmat team will remain at the scene 24/7 until the site has been restored."

There was no immediate word on the cause of the derailment. The city is asking people to avoid the area if possible, because of the heavy equipment working on the cleanup.