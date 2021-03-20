Shooting deaths in St. Paul investigated as murder-suicide

St. Paul police said the shooting deaths of a man and woman found outside a home Saturday appears to be a murder-suicide case.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to Regions Hospital where she later died.

Police said they believe the man shot the woman before taking his own life. According to officials, police had been called to the residence more than a dozen times in the past, with some of those calls relating to domestic and child custody issues.

St. Paul police spokesperson Natalie Davis said the case brings the number of homicides in the city to eight this year, with half of them being attributed to domestic violence.

The identities of the two people will be released later by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Wright County

Officials in Wright County also are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home in the city of Rockford at about 8:30 p.m. Friday "after neighbors reported seeing an unoccupied vehicle running in the driveway for over an hour. Responding deputies located an adult female and adult male inside the residence, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds."

Authorities said the man and woman knew each other, and it appears the man shot the woman before taking his own life. The sheriff’s office said it is not looking for any additional suspects.

The names of the victims have not been released.