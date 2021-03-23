Comic: How one math teacher broke through to her virtual students
It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.
Episode 1
Jessica Peacock — On what success has meant for her while teaching virtually during the pandemic. Sixth-grade math, Raleigh, N.C.
