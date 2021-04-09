Third Minnesotan charged in connection with U.S. Capitol attack

A third Minnesota resident now faces charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says 26-year-old Jonah Elijah Westbury of Lindstrom, Minn., was arrested Friday morning.

According to federal charges, the FBI received a tip the day after the January breach of the Capitol from Westbury's former high school classmate. The classmate told investigators they recognized Westbury from a video taken inside the Capitol during the riot, and posted to social media.

The FBI says it obtained other videos from Westbury's Snapchat account, showing him inside the Capitol building.

Westbury faces several charges including entering a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Several hundred people have been charged so far in the siege that severely damaged the Capitol building and sent member of Congress into lockdown.

Two other Minnesotans, a 39-year-old Rochester woman and a 31-year-old Moorhead man, were previously charged in connection with the Capitol attack.