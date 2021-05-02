St. Paul police say 7 people hurt in overnight shootings

Authorities say at least seven people were injured in two separate shootings in St. Paul Saturday night and Sunday morning.

According to preliminary reports, officers responded after hearing gunfire shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found multiple gunshot victims at a gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street. Two wounded people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and a third person was taken in by a private vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another shooting happened about 2 a.m. at a house party with about 100 people on the 800 block of Selby Avenue. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said officers found dozens of shell casings outside the home, and several nearby cars and buildings were hit by gunfire.

Police also are investigating gunfire that broke out at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Central Avenue. Two men in their mid-20s told investigators that three other men approached them and started shooting. The two men, both of whom had valid gun permits, returned fire. No one was injured, but a bullet hit an elementary school and several vehicles were hit, police said.

As of late Sunday morning there had been no arrests in any of the shootings, police said.