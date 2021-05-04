Comic: Teaching kids to make art out of what they have in the pandemic
It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways, amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.
Episode 7
Olivia Martinez, a first grade teacher at the Charles White Visual Arts LACMA Magnet School in Los Angeles, reflects on making the most of what you have.
