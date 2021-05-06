Suspect arrested in death of cab driver in Moorhead
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a cab driver in Moorhead.
The 18-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night following a joint investigation by Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Police found 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi, of Moorhead, dead in a cab after responding to a single-vehicle crash in south Moorhead around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say he had been shot during a robbery.
The teen is being held in the Cass County Jail and is facing possible charges of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony and first-degree aggravated robbery, KFGO reported.
Police say the teen is also a suspect in two armed robberies in Fargo that happened prior to the Moorhead incident. The first happened about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. A woman was approached by an armed man who demanded her property. She screamed and the robber fled. The second armed robbery was reported at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. Neither victim was injured.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.