Minneapolis police say 11-year-old girl reported missing is now back home
Updated: 8 p.m.
Minneapolis police say an 11-year-old girl reported missing Saturday is back home safe.
Police on Sunday morning had asked for the public’s help in locating the girl, who had last been seen Saturday in downtown Minneapolis.
Authorities issued an update Sunday evening saying she “returned home on her own accord. She is safe and sound. The Minneapolis Police Department would like to thank those who assisted us in getting the word out and ensuring this child’s safe return home.”
