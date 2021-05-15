Teen seriously hurt in fall at Minneapolis industrial site
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday night after falling five stories at an old industrial site in Minneapolis.
Fire officials say it happened just after 10 p.m. at the Fruen Mill, near Glenwood Avenue west of downtown Minneapolis.
"Crews had to cut through the fencing and plywood to gain access to enter the mill," the Minneapolis Fire Department reported in a news release. After climbing down to reach the teen, firefighters "did a medical assessment of his injuries, safely packaged and secured him into the rescue basket and pulled him up and out of the mill."
Two other teens who were with the victim were not injured.
Over the years at least one person has died and others have been injured in falls while trespassing at the Fruen Mill.
One man died in a fall at the site in 2006 and another was injured in a 70-foot fall there that same year. A man was injured after falling 40 feet in the mill in 2015.
The Star Tribune reports the mill complex dates back to the 19th century and was closed after being sold to new owners in 1971.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.