Education

Comic: 1st-year teacher hurdles compounded during pandemic

LA Johnson

Share

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented challenge: Educate students in new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one educator's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 9

In this week's comic, Alvaro Salas discusses the challenges of starting his teaching career in a school year that was unlike any other. He teaches middle school social studies at Bonham Academy in San Antonio.

Panel 1
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 2
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 3
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 4
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 5
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 6
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 7
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 8
LA Johnson | NPR
Panel 9
LA Johnson | NPR
"They say your first year is always the hardest or the craziest, and I went into it with that mindset, and it just happened to be the year that we were hit by a pandemic." — Alvaro Salas, teacher in San Antonio.
LA Johnson | NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More