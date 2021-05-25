Comic: 1st-year teacher hurdles compounded during pandemic
It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented challenge: Educate students in new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one educator's story each week from now until the end of the school year.
Episode 9
In this week's comic, Alvaro Salas discusses the challenges of starting his teaching career in a school year that was unlike any other. He teaches middle school social studies at Bonham Academy in San Antonio.
