Twins' Donaldson scores MLB's 2 millionth run

Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history on Saturday, trotting home in the first inning on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Kansas City at Target Field.

The Twins beat the Royals 6-5.

The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed Donaldson touched the plate for the milestone mark. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs.

“I don’t know what to think. I’ll be honest with you," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "But I know J.D. only does big things, so I’m not surprised to hear that he scored the 2 millionth run of all time.”

The buildup to No. 2,000,000 certainly didn't equal the anticipation for the 1 millionth run. Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Stan Musial were among the stars who helped promote the chase, which also drew corporate sponsors for the countdown.

Bob Watson of the Houston Astros scored No. 1,000,000 on May 4, 1975, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Moments later, Dave Concepcion of the Cincinnati Reds hit a home run and crossed the plate shortly after Watson.

The first run ever recorded was on April 22, 1876, by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings.

MLB also hit a big number last weekend when Seattle rookie catcher José Godoy became the 20,000th player in MLB history.

In Saturday’s game at Target Field, rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as Minnesota hung on to beat the Kansas City.

J.A. Happ (3-2) won for the first time in five starts, finishing five innings to set up the Twins for their seventh victory in the last nine games despite another late lapse by the bullpen.

Jorge Alcala and Tyler Duffey pitched a perfect relief inning apiece for the Twins, combining for five strikeouts. Then a rally in the Royals eighth keyed by Hanser Alberto's leadoff double yielded a run off Hansel Robles.

Adalberto Mondesi hit his first home run of the season in the ninth, a two-run shot off Taylor Rogers to bring the Royals within one. Rogers deftly recovered with three straight outs to record his fourth save in six attempts.

The announced attendance was 18,444, the largest crowd of the season at Target Field with the Twins currently operating at 60 percent capacity under relaxed COVID-19 protocols. They will be at 80 percent in June, before lifting the ticket sales limit in July.