Spokesperson: Hennepin Co. deputy fatally shot person in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood
Updated: 4:53 p.m.
A spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon that a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person in a parking garage in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.
The garage is located near the intersection of W. Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue.
The spokesperson says the sheriff's office will release more details this afternoon.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation tweeted just before 4 p.m. that its agents were on their way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
