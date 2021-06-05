Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

Family, friends and protesters held a vigil and rally near where Winston Boogie Smith, 32, was killed. People placed flowers and candles at the site of the shooting.

Members of Smith’s family are demanding immediate release of any surrounding surveillance video.

People rally to demand justice for Winston Boogie Smith outside Stella's Fish Cafe on June 4 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

“At this point, we just need justice. We need cameras. We need whatever. We need all that ASAP,” said Taylor Lynn on Friday afternoon. Lynn said Smith was her best friend.

Photos following the vigil showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Police stand guard after protesters set fire to dumpsters on the street after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday. Christian Monterrosa | AP

Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday. Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

MPR News staff contributed to this report.