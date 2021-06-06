Teen dies after shooting at Twin Cities graduation party

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a graduation party Saturday night in a Twin Cities suburb.

Police say as many as 40 people were at a party in Woodbury when gunshots rang out. Several surrounding houses were struck by gunfire, police said.

“Last night’s shooting on Edgewood Avenue resulted in the tragic loss of a 14-year-old boy, and our hearts go out to his family,” Woodbury Police Cmdr. John Altman said Sunday morning.

Witnesses told police that a white SUV was involved and fled the scene. A dark-colored SUV or truck also is believed to be involved, police said.

Altman said investigators believe the shooters knew each other and it was not a random act.

Authorities said residents in the surrounding area whose homes were struck by gunfire are believed to be unharmed.