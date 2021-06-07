Family gathers to remember 14-year-old shot at party

Scores of people attended a vigil for a 14-year-old boy shot to death as he was leaving a graduation party in suburban St. Paul this past weekend.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Monday that Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl was killed Saturday as he and his 16-year-old brother, Davion, were driving away from the party in Woodbury. The boys' mother, Trisha Ekdahl, said three males pulled guns on Davion as the brothers were leaving and then opened fire on the back of their car.

Nearly 200 people attended a vigil for Hobbs-Ekdahl at an Oakdale park on Sunday night. Some wore T-shirts that read “RIP Baby Boy" and "Long Live MarMar," Hobbs-Ekdahl's nickname.

The boy was a running back on the Oakdale High School football team. Players huddled together at the vigil with tear-stained faces, chanting “One-two-three-Mar! Four-five-six-family!”

“If you can shoot a 14-year-old kid driving away in his back, you’re a coward,” said uncle Bob Humphries.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local police in the search for the shooters.

Hobbs-Ekdahl is the fourth youth under age 15 killed by gunfire in the Twin Cities since April 30.