See the stunning photos of this morning's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York on Thursday. Seth Wenig | AP

An annular solar eclipse occurred Thursday morning. Some viewers across the globe saw the moon pass directly in front of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the morning sky.

Observers living in other areas would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, which makes the sun look like a glowing orange crescent.

If you didn't wake up early enough to see Thursday's solar eclipse yourself, photographers from the U.S. to Asia to Europe snapped images of the striking astronomical event.

The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing. Ng Han Guan | AP

A sliver of the sun is eclipsed by the moon at sunrise Thursday, as seen from the Mississippi River bluffs in South St. Paul, Minn. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

The partially eclipsed sun beside Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in London. Frank Augstein | AP

