Adopted dogs got many people through the pandemic. Now they need our help
Sarah Mirk is a visual journalist and the author of several books, including Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World's Most Infamous Prison. She is a contributing editor of The Nib and a digital producer for the Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.