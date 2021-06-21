By Nora G. Hertel, St. Cloud Times

A longtime professor at St. Cloud State University was killed this weekend in what police described as a random incident.

Edward Anthony Ward, 68, was named Monday afternoon as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Island View Drive in southern St. Cloud.

Ward had been an employee at St. Cloud State since 1990, according to university communications. He was a professor in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship.

"This is a heart wrenching and unexpected loss for Dr. Ward's family and friends, our university, the Herberger Business School, our students and the St. Cloud community," said St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker in a statement Monday.

"Dr. Ward served as a member of our campus community since 1990. He has impacted countless students, faculty and staff throughout his tenure. He will truly be missed," Wacker said.

Ward earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at Eastern Illinois University and a doctorate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship faculty page.

Read the full story from the St. Cloud Times.