Grandmother of boy critically injured by gunfire pleads with community to provide tips on case

The grandmother of a 10-year-old boy critically injured by gunfire in Minneapolis earlier this year pleaded Sunday for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot April 30 while riding in a car with his parents, and remains in critical condition. Two other children — Aniya Allen and Trinity Ottoson-Smith — were fatally shot this spring. There haven't been arrests in any of those cases.

Ladavionne's grandmother Sharrie Jennings said her family is forever changed.

“No 10-year-old should have to be fighting for his life," Jennings said, at a news conference carried by KARE-TV. "My grandson right now should be at church. Davionne loved to go to church. Davionne loved to go to school. Davionne was a straight-A student. Davionne used to cry if he had to miss school. ... My grandson was on the honor roll. All y'all robbed my grandson of his life. Y'all were wrong, whoever did this.”

Jennings said her family's pain is compounded by a lack of answers in the case.

"We need closure. We need some type of understanding as to, 'Why did this happen to our kids?' Our kids, it's unfair. Please say something. Please," she said.

Jennings said she's concerned that if there aren't arrests in the shootings of the three children, more kids will be affected by violence this summer.

"There should be no reason that a child can't go outside and jump rope, or hopscotch, or ride their bike around the block, or even ride in the car with their parents to Dairy Queen or McDonald's. To have to worry about gunshots in broad daylight? We've got to do better. Please, I'm begging you, speak up and say something. Somebody knows something," she said.

A combined reward fund for information leading to arrests in the three shootings has reached $35,000.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said Sunday that multiple homicide teams are working on the cases and they are "making some headway," but they need more help from the community. He said some tips on the three shootings have been coming in — but more for the shootings of Aniya and Trinity, with fewer tips on Ladavionne's case.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.