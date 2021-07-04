Police officer in Olivia, Minn., fatally shoots person

A police officer in the western Minnesota city of Olivia fatally shot a person early Sunday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, which happened at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in Olivia's downtown near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue — the main east-west route through the city.

Few details were immediately available. The identities of the person who died and the officer who fired their weapon have not been released. Authorities also have not said whether there is video footage of the shooting.

An account provided by city officials and police said the uniformed, on-duty officer "was confronted by an armed individual in an alley. ... An altercation took place between the officer and the individual which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm."

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the Olivia Hospital & Clinic.

Authorities did not say what the individual was allegedly armed with and did not release further details on the circumstances leading up to the encounter.

BCA investigators were at the scene in the early morning hours Sunday. The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Olivia has about 2,500 residents and is the county seat of Renville County. It's located about 85 miles west-southwest of Minneapolis.