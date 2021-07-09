Video: How to get out on Lake Superior
By Samantha Erkkila, Duluth News Tribune
Whether it's a boat tour, paddleboarding or sailing there are many ways to enjoy Lake Superior and the Duluth-Superior Harbor from on the water.
This video was originally published by the Duluth News Tribune. Watch it on their website here.
