Authorities say missing 91-year-old woman was found dead in St. Paul
Updated: 8:40 p.m.
St. Paul police say a 91-year-old woman reported missing Friday was found dead Saturday. Foul play is not suspected.
In a social media post Saturday night, authorities said Shoua Lee’s body was found at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a creek near the corner of Arlington Avenue and Jackson Street.
That’s less than a half-mile from where she was last seen leaving her home early Friday.
Police and family members searched for Lee on Friday and Saturday, and authorities issued a call to the public for any information on Lee’s whereabouts.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.