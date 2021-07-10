Authorities say missing 91-year-old woman was found dead in St. Paul

St. Paul police say a 91-year-old woman reported missing Friday was found dead Saturday. Foul play is not suspected.

In a social media post Saturday night, authorities said Shoua Lee’s body was found at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a creek near the corner of Arlington Avenue and Jackson Street.

That’s less than a half-mile from where she was last seen leaving her home early Friday.

Police and family members searched for Lee on Friday and Saturday, and authorities issued a call to the public for any information on Lee’s whereabouts.