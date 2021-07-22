15-year-old boy shot in Anoka County has died

A 15-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend in Fridley has died, according to Anoka County sheriff's officials.

Authorities say Anthony Rouse, of Blaine, died Tuesday at HCMC from a gunshot wound suffered Sunday evening.

According to sheriff's spokesperson Tierney Peters, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and remained in custody. He has not been identified.

Peters said the investigation is still active and details of the shooting and motive cannot yet be shared.