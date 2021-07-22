First responders on scene of house explosion in Princeton

First responders are on the scene of an apparent house explosion in Princeton.

Images from KARE-11′s news chopper show what appears to be a house that is reduced to rubble, standing next to a two-stall garage that seems to be undamaged. Neighbors said the explosion happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Messages left with the police department were not immediately returned.

Princeton is about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.