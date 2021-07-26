Former U swimmer Bowe Becker wins gold in 4x100 freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel led off an American victory in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Dressel gave the U.S. a lead it never relinquished, swimming the first leg in a blistering 47.26 seconds.

Blake Pieroni and former Gopher Bowe Becker kept the Americans out front before Zach Apple turned in an anchor leg of 46.69 to leave no doubt at the end.

The U.S. won gold in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, the third-fastest relay in history. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11, with the bronze going to Australia in 3:10.22.

U.S. men 5th in gymnastics

The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee rode remarkable performances by Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy to edge Japan and China in a taut men's team final on Monday. The victory marked the first Olympic title for the Russians since 1996 in Atlanta.

Great Britain came in fourth. The U.S. team, which included Minnesotan Shane Wiskus, appeared poised to come in fourth before a messy floor exercise in the final rotation, the only real mistake in an otherwise solid meet for the Americans.