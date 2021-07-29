Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith wins silver in 200-meter butterfly

Zhang Yufei turned in a dominating performance to win the women’s 200-meter butterfly with an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 3.86 seconds. She was more than a body length ahead of the pair of Americans, Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger.

The U.S. swimmers dueled back and forth for the silver, with Smith pulling ahead at the end to touch in 2:05.30. Flickinger earned the bronze in 2:05.65.

Smith won a bronze medal earlier this week in the women’s 100-meter backstroke.

