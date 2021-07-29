Sports

Photos: From Olympic goals to Olympic gold — Sunisa Lee's journey

MPR News Staff
"Oh my god" Sunisa Lee says after landing a vault in practice at Midwest Gymnastics in St. Paul, Minn. on May 10, 2017.
Evan Frost | MPR News

The world celebrates her today as an Olympic champion. But Sunisa Lee was just a St. Paul kid with a dream in 2017 when MPR News began writing about her Olympic hopes.

Over the years, MPR News photographers captured her development and the arc of her journey to Tokyo. Here’s a look through their lenses of the young Suni, along with international photos from her gold medal win and other competitions.

Training
Competition
Family and community

