Photos: From Olympic goals to Olympic gold — Sunisa Lee's journey

The world celebrates her today as an Olympic champion. But Sunisa Lee was just a St. Paul kid with a dream in 2017 when MPR News began writing about her Olympic hopes.

Over the years, MPR News photographers captured her development and the arc of her journey to Tokyo. Here’s a look through their lenses of the young Suni, along with international photos from her gold medal win and other competitions.

Training Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 10 of 10 Sunisa Lee chalks her hands during practice at Midwest Gymnastics in St. Paul, Minn. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Evan Frost | MPR News 1 of 10 Sunisa Lee takes a break during practice Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Midwest Gymnastics in Little Canada, Minn. Sunisa spends up to eight hours a day at the gym. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2 of 10 Sunisa Lee practices her dance routine in front of a mirror inside of Midwest Gymnastics in St. Paul, Minn. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Evan Frost | MPR News Next Slide

Competition Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 24 of 24 Sunisa Lee warms up in the floor exercise before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez | AP 1 of 24 USA's Sunisa Lee competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Thursday. Lionel Bonaventure | AFP via Getty Images 2 of 24 Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Jamie Squire | Getty Images Next Slide

Family and community Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 11 of 11 Sunisa Lee's father, John Lee, celebrates his daughter's Olympic gold as she is presented the medal on television at a watch party in Oakdale, Minn., on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Evan Frost | MPR News 1 of 11 Sunisa Lee does homework on the couch of her St. Paul home alongside her father, John and siblings Lucky, 5, and Evionn, 7, after a full day of school and gymnastics practice on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. A usual day for Suni doesn't end until after 11 p.m., with dinner at 9 and homework until she goes to bed. Evan Frost | MPR News 2 of 11 Sunisa Lee plays with her little brother, 8 month old Noah inside their St. Paul, Minn. home on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Evan Frost | MPR News Next Slide