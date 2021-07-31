Simone Biles withdraws from floor exercise, still might compete in balance beam

Simone Biles embraces teammate Jordan Chiles after she exited the team final at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Gregory Bull | AP

U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual final in the floor exercise, leaving one event in which she might still compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week," USA Gymnastics said. "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."

Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the floor exercise finals, which are scheduled for Monday. The balance beam final is scheduled for Tuesday.

Biles suddenly pulled out of the team final last Tuesday after a difficult first vault, and later said that she didn't feel that she was there mentally and was dealing with a phenomenon called “the twisties.” In other words, Biles is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

She also pulled out of the individual all-around final and the individual competitions in vault and uneven bars.

Since Biles withdrew, she's been actively supporting and cheering on her teammates.

Biles has been dominant on floor exercise during her elite career, winning five world championships along with her triumph in Rio. Her innovative tumbling has redefined what is possible on the podium. She has two tumbling pass dismounts named after her in the sport's Code of Points.

