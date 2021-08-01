1-year-old boy dies when SUV crashes onto Twin Cities freeway; driver arrested
A 1-year-old boy died and five other people were injured after an SUV crashed off a bridge and landed on a Twin Cities freeway early Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The State Patrol said alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The Patrol reported the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Dupont Avenue bridge over Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center.
According to the Patrol, the 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Dupont when it hit a barrier and flipped over fencing, landing in the eastbound lanes of I-94.
Authorities said a toddler died; the driver and four other passengers — including three children — were injured. The Patrol said their injuries were not life-threatening.
