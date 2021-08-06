Minnesota's Gable Steveson wins wrestling gold
Minnesota’s Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class.
Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.
Steveson, the Gopher wrestling standout from Apple Valley, outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.
Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.
Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.
Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.
