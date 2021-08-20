The Minneapolis City Council advanced a charter amendment on Friday morning that, if passed by voters, would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety, but it faces a veto by Mayor Jacob Frey.

The citizen-initiated ballot question faces a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday to get on the ballot, otherwise the city could face legal challenges. Frey’s veto would require the council to reconvene and either overturn the veto with nine votes or find a compromise with the mayor.

Council Member Jeremy Schroeder argued at Friday morning’s meeting that the council should focus on making sure that the citizen-driven referendum gets a fair hearing at November’s election.

“We have a process for the people of Minneapolis to be heard. They followed that process,” Schroeder said. “Our job is to make sure that it’s fair, it’s unbiased and gets all of the relevant facts without any editorial contesting, or picking and choosing which facts will be on there.”

Frey argued at Friday’s council meeting that the council language didn’t sufficiently explain the charter amendment and said he’d question why council members would want to remove any of his proposed language.

“We should tell the truth,” Frey said. “We should let voters know the consequences of what they’re voting on and the consequences of what will happen if this actually passes.”

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said the phrasing in the mayor’s favored ballot question language frames the ballot question in a way that’s misleading.

“This will allow council members to enact policy that we can’t currently enact,” Ellison said. “If we want to ban no-knock raids, we can’t do that now. If we want to ban chokeholds, we can’t do that. We don’t have the authority to do that.”

Frey supports broader language on the ballot question. Council Member Lisa Goodman argued that Frey wouldn't have threatened the veto unless he had the votes to sustain it, and urged her colleagues to adopt a compromise sooner than later.

An amendment that would have revised the ballot question to say it would “remove the police department, remove the funding requirement for a minimum police force and remove the position of chief of police” only gained three votes and failed to pass.

The council language passed 9-3, with Council Member Alondra Cano absent. It states that the amendment would “strike and replace the police department with a department of public safety” in the city charter.

Council president Lisa Bender said she’s in touch with the city clerk’s office about reconvening the council, which needs to happen before tonight’s deadline.

Council Member Jamal Osman said council members should compromise to create a ballot question that’s clear but avoids “fear-mongering.”

“We should be honest and straightforward to voters. We should take the politics out of this because it’s an important question,” Osman said. “I would encourage all of you to come together, to compromise.”

It’s the latest wrinkle in the citizen-initiated referendum. The city attorney's office had previously added explanatory language to the ballot question that was controversial on the council and with supporters, who said it was misleading. Advocates from Yes 4 Minneapolis sued, and the judge ruled that explanatory language had to add clarity, not confusion, and sent it back to the council. The council decided on Wednesday to move forward with a ballot question that didn’t include additional explanatory language.

The Minneapolis city election is Nov. 2. In addition to the public safety amendment, city voters will also consider a charter amendment to give the mayor more executive powers and another that would give the Minneapolis City Council authority to craft rent control policies.

