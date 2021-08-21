Large fire sends plume of smoke over St. Paul

A large fire sent a plume of thick, black smoke over St. Paul on Saturday evening.

Emergency radio traffic and video coverage from KARE 11 indicated it was in a commercial building near the corner of Selby and Hamline avenues, just south of Concordia University.

At least three alarms had been called to get more help to battle the fire. Video from KARE showed multiple ladder trucks sending streams of water onto the fire near the bridge that carries Selby Avenue across Ayd Mill Road.

The scene remained very active as of 7 p.m. Saturday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or further details on the cause and extent of the fire, as crews remained on the scene.

