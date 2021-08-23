Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm is trying to dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Star Tribune reported the University of Minnesota researcher spoke to the team on Monday. Coach Mike Zimmer has been trying to push players to get vaccinated.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was forced to quarantine earlier this month because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who was unvaccinated when he contracted the disease. Receiver Adam Thielen, safety Harrison Smith and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson have said they’re unvaccinated.

Zimmer said players asked Osterholm questions that were “things you hear on the internet." The coach said he hopes the presentation helps.

“I just care about these players and I care about their families,” he said. “So that's my main reason. If they miss a game because of COVID, so bet it. But I don't want them to get sick and I don't want their families to get sick or their kids to get sick or my grandkids to get sick."

Rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said the talk was “informational.”

“Just having him talk, letting people know more knowledge about vaccines and stuff like that,” he said. “I mean, it was good. I'm pretty much vaccinated.”