Twin Cities food writers' suggest you try these Minnesota State Fair foods

MPR News reporter Tim Nelson convened a panel of Twin Cities food reviewers on the Minnesota State Fair’s first day to get quick takes on their culinary discoveries.

Jess Fleming, food editor, Pioneer Press: I liked the ChoriPop. It's a vegan chorizo on a stick, battered and deep fried. I just handed it to [people in my group] and they didn't know that it was vegan. It’s at Andy’s Garage.

ChoriPops by The Herbivorous Butcher. Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

At the New Scenic’s Scenic 61, in a cute little Airstream trailer in this new food truck area, they have sashimi tacos. They don't seem necessarily like fair food, but they were so good. I can't not mention them.

Nicole Hvidsten, Taste editor, Star Tribune: Scorching ghost pepper bites from LuLu’s Public House. They are cheese curds with ghost pepper cheese and a spicy dipping sauce. It’s kind of a low-key spice. It didn't scare me like I thought the ghost pepper would.

The Naughty Biscuit. Find it at RC's BBQ. Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

My other [recommendation] is the Naughty Biscuit from RC’s BBQ, which is biscuit sandwich with pork belly, some arugula, jalapenos, and cheese sauce.

Sharyn Jackson, food and drink reporter, Star Tribune: I love that new area that Jess mentioned at the north end with Airstream trailers and cute little huts in an area where there wasn't a lot of food before.

Two of my favorites were there. One was from Baba’s, which is a new vendor this year, and they make hummus bowls and their hummus is fabulously creamy. It's delicious. And they have different flavors: one of them is a dill pickle with cheese curds on top.

One of the most refreshing things was from Summer Lakes Beverage, and I had a kind of a sparkling Arnold Palmer. I can say it's the only thing I finished.

A variety from Summer Lakes Beverage. Courtesy of Minnesota State Fair