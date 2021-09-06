1 dead, 1 injured after police pursue alleged street racers

Authorities say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after an apparent single-vehicle crash that followed a police pursuit early Sunday in a Twin Cities suburb.

Eden Prairie police responded to a report about 1:40 a.m. of vehicles racing, after which several vehicles fled the scene. Officers lost sight of one vehicle they were chasing as it passed under Interstate 494. The vehicle was later found crashed in Minnetonka.

One man was declared dead at the scene and a woman in the vehicle was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known.

Jessie Gilman, who lives near the site of the crash, told WCCO-TV that street racing is common in the area on the weekends. Twin Cities police say they have seen an increase in the practice.