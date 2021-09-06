Two children pulled from Lake Nokomis, taken to hospital

The Minneapolis fire department said two children were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after being pulled from Lake Nokomis.

Fire officials say both children were unconscious and had no pulse when they were taken out of the water. The older child — who is either 12 or 13 years old — regained a pulse and began breathing after receiving CPR.

The status of the other child, believed to be 11 years old, was not available as of 4 p.m. Monday.