Person found fatally shot in vehicle in Minneapolis alley

Minneapolis police said a person was found fatally shot Sunday in a vehicle in the city's Seward neighborhood.

Officers responded just after noon to a report of a person slumped over in a vehicle in an alley near the 2400 block of 24th Avenue South. They found a male victim, deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said nearby residents told officers they had heard gunshots overnight.

Officials had not reported any arrests in the case as of Sunday evening. The name of the victim and other details about the case were not immediately available.