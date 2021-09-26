Man dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man died after being shot in Minneapolis on Saturday night.
Police said multiple 911 callers reported a shooting just before 7 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of East Lake Street.
Officers located an injured man; he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where he died from his wounds a short time later.
"Preliminary information obtained at the scene indicates that this shooting was not a random incident and that the suspect and the victim knew each other," Minneapolis police reported in a news release.
There were no arrests reported in the case as of Sunday evening.
