Man dies in Minneapolis shooting

A man died after being shot in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Police said multiple 911 callers reported a shooting just before 7 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of East Lake Street.

Officers located an injured man; he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where he died from his wounds a short time later.

"Preliminary information obtained at the scene indicates that this shooting was not a random incident and that the suspect and the victim knew each other," Minneapolis police reported in a news release.

There were no arrests reported in the case as of Sunday evening.