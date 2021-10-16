The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after two men were found dead early Saturday outside a rural residence in Culver Township, north of Brookston, Minn.

Officials say a third man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a few miles away from the scene after being pursued and then stopped by a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say the third man was a suspect and that he confessed to the homicides during a 911 call as he was being pursued by the trooper.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began when St. Louis County 911 received a call around 1 a.m. from a father asking officers to check on his adult son.

The caller then went to the house before deputies arrived. He found a deceased male outside of the residence. Shortly after deputies arrived on scene, they found a second deceased male outside of the residence.

A few miles away, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle moving and tried to perform a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle fled from the trooper and, following a short pursuit, the vehicle skidded into a ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive. The driver allegedly shot himself while in the vehicle and he died at the scene.

Authorities are not seeking any additional suspects. Names will be released once family members have been notified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.