Minnesota woman killed in North Dakota construction accident
A road construction worker was killed in the eastern North Dakota community of Cooperstown when she was struck by a dump truck.
The Highway Patrol said the truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway when it hit the 50-year-old woman from Odessa, Minn. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 5 p.m. Thursday. Her name wasn’t immediately released.
The patrol is continuing to investigate.
